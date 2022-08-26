Former High Patriots Draft Pick Suffers Another Brutal Injury Setback

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to not feel bad for Derek Rivers.

The 28-year-old defensive end suffered a torn biceps during Thursday night’s preseason game between the Texans and the San Francisco 49ers, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. All indications are that Rivers was enjoying a strong preseason with Houston and had a real shot at earning a roster spot.

Texans veteran defensive end Derek Rivers, who was having an excellent preseason and vying for roster spot, diagnosed with torn biceps, per a league source. Tough setback for a player who has checked every box this preseason. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 26, 2022 Of course, this hardly is the first significant injury that Rivers has dealt with since entering the NFL.

Taken by the Patriots in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Youngstown State product tore an ACL during his first training camp, forcing him to miss the entire season. Rivers saw little playing time the following year and then suffered another season-ending knee injury during the 2019 preseason.

Rivers earned a spot on the Patriots roster in 2020 thanks to a strong training camp but eventually was released in late November before landing with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent all of 2021 with the Texans, who in December signed him through the 2022 campaign.

It’s unclear how much time Rivers could miss this time. However, torn biceps can be season-ending, something Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley learned during his rookie season.

