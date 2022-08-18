Former Red Sox Infielder Claimed By National League Contender

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yolmer Sánchez era is over for the Boston Red Sox.

The former Red Sox infielder was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets on Thursday, the Mets announced. In a corresponding move, New York released veteran catcher Patrick Mazeika. The Red Sox designated Sánchez for assignment Wednesday to make room for Kiké Hernández and Rob Refsnyder.

Sánchez, 30, played in 14 games for the Red Sox, batting .108 with four total hits and two RBIs. Known for his glove, Sánchez provided steady if not unspectacular defense for Boston in his brief stretch with the big-league club.

The Mets add the veteran infielder to a first-place roster brimming with talent. New York recently called up No. 2 prospect Brett Baty, who made an impact right away with his bat.

Sánchez’s arrival to New York comes at a time where the Mets infield is banged up. The addition of Baty to the roster this week came following the news that Luis Guillorme would be out as long as six weeks and Eduardo Escobar’s placement on the injured list due to an oblique strain.

The Red Sox will move on without the former Gold Glove winner as they look to sweep their three-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.