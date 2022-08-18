Former Red Sox Infielder Claimed By National League Contender

Sánchez batted .108 in 14 games for the Red Sox in 2022

by

The Yolmer Sánchez era is over for the Boston Red Sox.

The former Red Sox infielder was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets on Thursday, the Mets announced. In a corresponding move, New York released veteran catcher Patrick Mazeika. The Red Sox designated Sánchez for assignment Wednesday to make room for Kiké Hernández and Rob Refsnyder.

Sánchez, 30, played in 14 games for the Red Sox, batting .108 with four total hits and two RBIs. Known for his glove, Sánchez provided steady if not unspectacular defense for Boston in his brief stretch with the big-league club.

The Mets add the veteran infielder to a first-place roster brimming with talent. New York recently called up No. 2 prospect Brett Baty, who made an impact right away with his bat.

Sánchez’s arrival to New York comes at a time where the Mets infield is banged up. The addition of Baty to the roster this week came following the news that Luis Guillorme would be out as long as six weeks and Eduardo Escobar’s placement on the injured list due to an oblique strain.

The Red Sox will move on without the former Gold Glove winner as they look to sweep their three-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. First pitch from PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN 360.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox See Noticeable Improvements In Rafael Devers’ Defense
NESN 360 cta
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel
Previous Article

Fight Breaks Out At Bucs-Titans Joint Practice (With Tom Brady Absent)
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Next Article

How Ravens, Bengals Odds Shifted After Deshaun Watson Suspension

Picked For You

Related