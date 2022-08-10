Former Red Sox Pitcher Pedro Martinez Finds Team ‘Really Confusing’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox found themselves, yet again, on the unfortunate side of the roster’s health Tuesday. Pitchers Chris Sale and Tanner Houck, both made their way to the injured list — Sale with a season-ending wrist injury and Houck with lower back inflammation.

Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez, currently works as an MLB analyst. During an appearance on TBS’ “Leadoff,” Martinez spoke on the state of the Red Sox prior to their series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

“This is confusing,” Martinez said. “And I know, everybody in the Red Sox is gonna be probably saying ‘Why is Pedro saying this?’ Well, the reason why is because you don’t improvise during the season. You have to go to spring training with a plan. You have to understand exactly what you wanna achieve during the season, and where you are going with your team. Where are you taking your leadership?”

Martinez added: “You have to know what kind of a starting rotation you have. You have to know what kind of relievers you can rely on at certain points during the season. … I don’t see how they can fix it right now. Because all the other teams in the eastern division are above .500, playing real good ball, and Boston hasn’t done any good at all against those teams. So it’s really confusing what they have going on right now and I don’t think that they can even play spoilers right now.”

Martinez, a 3-time Cy Young Award winner and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, doesn’t shy away from criticizing his former team. Following the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the 2004 World Series champ expressed his confusion with the organization?s approach.