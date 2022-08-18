Former Red Sox World Series Hero Making Strong Push For Dodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

Just four years after partaking in a defeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, one former Boston Red Sox pitcher is making noteworthy strides in elevating LA en route to their 2022 October campaign.

David Price, in year 14 of his big league career, has assembled an impressive stretch following the Major League Baseball All-Star break, as a member of the Dodgers.

Since July 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals, Price hasn’t allowed a single earned run. That’s a current streak of 12 consecutive appearances in which the 36-year-old southpaw has delivered a scoreless appearance for the Dodgers — currently in first place in the NL West division and 16 1/2 games ahead of the runner-up San Diego Padres.

Within that 11-inning stretch, Price has sacrificed five base hits against opposing teams. Not to mention, in the month of August, in eight relief appearances, the veteran lefty hasn’t allowed a single hit in eight innings pitched — allowing just one walk to seven strikeouts within those games.

On the season, in 34 games, Price has gone 1-0 with a 2.36 ERA, recording one save while striking out 36 batters in 34 1/3 innings pitched in his second season as a Dodger. In 2020, Price elected to opt out of the 60-game MLB season, where the Dodgers went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series — the franchise?s first in 55 years.

In 2018, en route to a six-game defeat of the Dodgers, Price took home two wins in the series. He finished with a 1.98 ERA, allowing just three earned runs in 13 2/3 innings (three appearances) — leaving many to debate whether or not Price should’ve been named MVP of the series.

The former AL Cy Young Award winner (2012) is in the final year of his contract with the Dodgers — originally signed with the Red Sox in 2016.