Gary Washburn Believes Carmelo Anthony ‘Could Help’ Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics quickly found themselves back in the middle of the NBA rumor mill, with 38-year-old free agent Carmelo Anthony linked to the C’s on Tuesday. One longtime Boston journalist has made it clear that he’s in favor of seeing Melo take the floor on the TD Garden parquet next season.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe joined the “A List Podcast” alongside A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis — further emphasizing the idea and vouching on Anthony’s behalf in joining the Celtics following the recent injury of offseason addition Danilo Gallinari.

“My man Carmelo Anthony is still out there,” Washburn said Wednesday. “Carmelo Anthony is still available. … He had actually a good year with the (Los Angeles) Lakers last year if you play him in a damn role. … You asking him to hit threes. Carmelo could help this team. I’m convinced of that. Shoot, he shot 40-something percent last year from three. He averaged 13 points.”

Washburn added: “(Anthony) averaged 13 points a game last year for a trash Lakers team. … Who was gonna give him the ball? Russell Westbrook? … Ever since he got exiled, he’s been a productive player.”

Anthony, entering his 20th season in the league, has maintained a productive level of contribution in recent years to Washburn’s credit. Shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from three, and 83% from the free-throw line in 69 games last season, Anthony — a 10-time All-Star — could most certainly provide the Celtics with some valuable minutes off the bench.

Anthony also averaged 0.8 blocks last season to lead the Lakers in that category. That average would’ve placed him third among Celtics players last year.