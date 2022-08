NESN Logo Sign In

The struggles will not go away for the Boston Red Sox, even in extra innings.

Boston dropped the second game of a three-game series, losing 3-2 in the 10 innings to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

George Springer had the winning double in the 10th inning, hitting a ball off the Green Monster to score Jackie Bradley Jr. from second base.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” sponsored by W.B. Mason.