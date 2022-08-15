Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Ruling Out Eventually Playing For This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Milwaukee is the only NBA home that Giannis Antetokounmpo has ever known, but the two-time league MVP understands that might not be the case when all is said and done in his playing career.

Antetokounmpo, a well-known student of the game, teased the possibility of eventually playing for the Chicago Bulls in an interview with Fox Kickoff. The six-time All-Star believes the Windy City is an appealing destination for virtually every player in the NBA.

“I think anyone who’s asked that question that plays basketball and they say ‘no,’ he’d be a liar,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s a team that’s won multiple championships and a team that one of the greatest players — if not, the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. It’s a no-brainer. Everyone would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know what life brings. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago, but right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

Antetokounmpo probably won’t suit up for the Bulls, or any team other than the Bucks, in the near future, as he’s under contract for three more seasons and has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign. But if the Greek Freak eventually decides to test out free agency for the first time in his career, the Bulls surely will feel pretty good about their chances of bringing him to Chicago.