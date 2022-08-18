Giants Coach Channels Bill Belichick In Response To Blitz Complaints

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots didn’t seem to appreciate how frequently the New York Giants blitzed during last Thursday’s preseason opener at Gillette Stadium.

Wink Martindale didn’t seem to care.

Martindale is the Giants’ defensive coordinator, and he’s known for his love of blitzing, dialing up more aggressive and exotic pressure packages than almost any other NFL DC. He sent plenty of those at Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe last week, causing some consternation from Bill Belichick.

New York reporters asked Martindale on Thursday about his blitz-happy approach. He responded with one of Belichick’s most famous one-liners.

“We’re on to Cincinnati,” Martindale cracked, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The Giants play the Bengals this Sunday in their second exhibition game.

Teams rarely blitz with much frequency in Week 1 of the preseason, typically sticking to more vanilla schemes as players ease their way into live-contact football. In the Patriots’ previous four preseason openers, their quarterbacks faced six, nine, eight and five blitzes, according to Pro Football Focus.