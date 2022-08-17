‘Good Chance’ Matt Strahm Returns To Red Sox For Series Finale Vs. Pirates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have dealt with a litany of injuries all season, but appear to be getting healthy at just the right time to try to make a playoff push.

After getting two players to return in the series opener against the Pirates, another member of the Red Sox who is currently on the injured list might be making his way to Pittsburgh as well.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Wednesday’s game with the Pirates at PNC Park that reliever Matt Strahm has a “good chance” to rejoin Boston for the series finale in Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Strahm, who suffered a left wrist contusion when he was hit by a comebacker on July 12 and hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox since then, performed well in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. The 30-year-old left-hander threw an inning of scoreless relief, allowing no hits and striking out one.

Strahm has turned in a solid showing in his first season in Boston’s bullpen. He owns a 3-3 record to go along with three saves while posting a 3.58 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. He also has recorded 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

Having Strahm back in the mix should serve as a benefit for Cora, giving him another left-handed option out of the bullpen to matchup against opposing lineups later in games. The Red Sox only have one lefty in the bullpen currently in Austin Davis.

With the Red Sox slowly getting back to full strength, they look for their fifth win in six games Wednesday when they go up against the Pirates. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET