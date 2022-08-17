Mac Jones Reveals Surprising Development In Brian Burns Controversy

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones and Brian Burns were involved in one of the more controversial plays from the 2021 NFL season.

During the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Panthers, Jones reached for and twisted Burns’ ankle following a sack-fumble in the first quarter. The play generated much debate, with Burns wishing fellow pass-rushers “happy hunting” on Jones, who insisted he meant no harm on the star defensive end.

We wondered whether the controversy could impact this week’s joint practices between Carolina and New England. And though the two teams engaged in multiple fights over two intense days, none of the incidents had anything to do with Burns or Jones.

After Wednesday’s practice, Jones revealed that he and Burns have made amends.

“Yeah, I talked with Brian,” Jones said. “We already made up at the Pro Bowl and everything’s good. He’s a great player. I just love watching him on film, how he can speed rush; he’s got good power. He’s just a great football player.

“And, really, he really doesn’t like to talk. He just kind of keeps getting after it, keeps getting after it. So, I’m kind of the same way. Yeah, we’re definitely friends now — so, It’s all good.”

Hopefully, other members of the Patriots and Panthers can break bread over the next 48 hours. The two teams will square off Friday in a preseason matchup that, following a fight-filled week of practice, suddenly carries significant intrigue.