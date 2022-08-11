Here’s How Long Tom Brady Reportedly Will Be Absent From Buccaneers Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

The reason for Tom Brady’s current absence is unknown but we now know how long he will be away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 preseason game vs. the (Tennesee) Titans,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday.

Earlier Thursday morning it was reported that Brady will miss multiple days from team activities for an undisclosed reason. It’s still not known why the 45-year-old quarterback will be missing so much time in the preseason but we know it has been cleared by the team and everyone in the organization is seemingly on the same page.

Until the information is public, fans will just have to wait for the next report.