Reported Timeline For Jets’ Zach Wilson After Successful Knee Surgery

New York Jets fans were most certainly holding their collective breath with quarterback Zach Wilson set to undergo surgery, but the post-procedure reports indicate everything went smoothly.

Wilson is recovering nicely and still has Week 1 “in play,” as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday afternoon, following the signal-caller’s surgery in Los Angeles. Rapoport noted how the Jets will be cautious until he’s 100%, which should not come as any surprise given the second-year quarterback’s long term must be the bigger factor.

Wilson was injured during New York’s preseason opener Friday.

The hope for Wilson’s surgery was that it would just include a meniscus trim, but there was another possibility that could have prompted a longer recovery depending on what Dr. Neal ElAttrache learned during surgery. That fact Wilson did have the trim, rather than the bigger procedure, certainly is good news for those in New York, as confirmed by Rapoport.

Rapoport further addressed how the recovery plan is “complicated” given both the meniscus trim and bone bruise. But while Wilson could miss Week 1, it doesn’t seem a long-term absence is a concern.

The Patriots, specifically, likely will see Wilson in both games this season seeing as though the Jets don’t play New England until Weeks 8 and 11.

The Jets are scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener with Joe Flacco likely to serve as the starting quarterback should Wilson not be able to play.