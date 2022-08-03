Here’s When Eric Hosmer Will Join Red Sox On Current Road Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see their new first baseman.

Boston traded for Eric Hosmer on Tuesday ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline to provide some much-needed help at the corner position.

Hosmer, who spent the last five seasons with the San Diego Padres, is not in the lineup for the Red Sox’s series finale against the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon, but he is set to join the team very soon.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters that Hosmer will meet the Red Sox on Thursday in Kansas City when they begin a four-game set with the Royals — the team Hosmer spent his first seven Major League Baseball seasons with.

It will be the first time Hosmer returns to Kauffman Stadium since leaving the Royals.