Here’s Why Skip Bayless ‘Pities’ Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless believes Mac Jones is catching somewhat of a raw deal going into his second season with the New England Patriots.

Jones had the luxury of working with one of the league’s best offensive minds in his first NFL campaign. But Josh McDaniels now calls Las Vegas home, and it appears the Patriots will employ a collaborative approach in replacing the Raiders’ new head coach. It seems as though Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick all will have a hand in coaching and coordinating New England’s offense.

Bayless doesn’t see this setup serving Jones well. The FOX Sports 1 personality made as much clear during a recent episode of “Undisputed.”

“I pity this kid (Mac Jones) when he’s got Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in his ear, and he’s not even sure who’s who, right?” Bayless said, as transcribed by Patriots Wire. “…They lost a playoff game in which Bill Belichick’s defense gave up 47 points (to the Buffalo Bills). You sure about this genius label? Somewhere, Tom Brady is chuckling. He’s chuckling over this whole scenario because this is comical.”

While Bayless isn’t very optimistic about the Patriots offense, the sophomore signal-caller himself is confident about the unit’s prospects for the upcoming campaign. Jones and company will try to take more steps forward this week when they join McDaniels’ Raiders for a few practices before the sides’ preseason matchup.