Hot Dog Straw Fan Appears To Get Approval From David Ortiz

The fan who used a hot dog as a straw for his beer reached thousands of people, including David Ortiz.
The fan attending the Yankees-Mets game Monday caught the attention of social media after he hollowed out a hot dog and used it as a straw for his beer. While we know beer and hot dogs go hand in hand — especially at a baseball game — it certainly was an interesting choice to use the hot dog as a way to enjoy the beverage.
Ortiz always has been outspoken about a number of topics in baseball, so naturally he was asked about this during his appearance on WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe” during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon on Wednesday.
“It sounds like it was a true meal,” Ortiz said in the audio clip provided by “Gresh & Keefe.” “He basically was having the beer through the hot dog. I mean, that’s a lot of creativity in there. I had never seen anything like that before, but man, I hope he enjoyed the meal.”
Creative? Definitely. Worth it? That’s still up for debate.