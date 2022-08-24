Hot Dog Straw Fan Appears To Get Approval From David Ortiz

NESN Logo Sign In

The fan who used a hot dog as a straw for his beer reached thousands of people, including David Ortiz.

The fan attending the Yankees-Mets game Monday caught the attention of social media after he hollowed out a hot dog and used it as a straw for his beer. While we know beer and hot dogs go hand in hand — especially at a baseball game — it certainly was an interesting choice to use the hot dog as a way to enjoy the beverage.

Ortiz always has been outspoken about a number of topics in baseball, so naturally he was asked about this during his appearance on WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe” during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon on Wednesday.

“It sounds like it was a true meal,” Ortiz said in the audio clip provided by “Gresh & Keefe.” “He basically was having the beer through the hot dog. I mean, that’s a lot of creativity in there. I had never seen anything like that before, but man, I hope he enjoyed the meal.”

If you were wondering:



"What does David Ortiz think of the hot dog straw guy?"



Well, you're in luck. Because we asked him today. https://t.co/7WL7IHNt4e pic.twitter.com/JoyVdL2vC9 — Gresh & Keefe (@GreshKeefe) August 24, 2022

Creative? Definitely. Worth it? That’s still up for debate.