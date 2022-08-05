How Alex Cora Will Use Bobby Dalbec With Eric Hosmer Now On Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Seemingly overnight, Bobby Dalbec lost out on starting at either first or third base for the Boston Red Sox.

Dalbec has played in 66 games for the Red Sox at first base this season, but with Boston acquiring Gold Glove winner Eric Hosmer, who was in the starting lineup Thursday, it will put Dalbec into more of a reserve role at the position. Dalbec has filled in at times across the infield at the hot corner as well, but obviously will now be behind Rafael Devers on the depth chart with the All-Star returning from injury.

Even with Dalbec getting leapfrogged at two positions, Red Sox manager Alex Cora still sees the 27-year-old factoring in whenever Hosmer or Devers need a day off.

“Bobby’s going to be part of the equation,” Cora told reporters prior to Boston’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals, as seen on NESN pregame coverage. “We have to take care of guys here. We have to take care of Raffy. We have to take care of (Hosmer).”

Cora also brought up the possibility of trying to get Dalbec action at another spot in the infield.

“Maybe play Bobby at second a few times here and there,” Cora told reporters. “I talked to him a little bit and he’s ready for this. He’s going to contribute.”

Dalbec has fared slightly better facing left-handed pitchers than righties this season, so it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that Cora will be more apt to use to corner infielder when there is a southpaw on the mound.