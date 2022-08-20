How Bill Belichick Explained Kendrick Bourne’s Surprise Patriots Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne did not suit up for Friday night’s New England Patriots preseason game.

Bill Belichick declined to reveal why.

“He wasn’t available,” Belichick said when asked about Bourne’s surprise absence after the Patriots’ 20-10 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

The unexpected DNP capped a tumultuous week for the veteran wide receiver. Bourne was ejected from Tuesday’s joint practice with the Panthers for fighting, then spent part of Wednesday’s practice running with the second-team offense.

Bourne is coming off the best season of his career, but his lack of productivity in training camp has raised questions about his role in New England’s crowded receiving corps. The Patriots have held a total of 14 practices this summer, and Bourne has caught more than one pass from starting quarterback Mac Jones in full-team drills just once — on the opening day of camp.

Belichick later was asked whether Bourne will be available for next week’s joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders. The head coach said the only player he does not expect to participate is wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who suffered a concussion during Wednesday’s practice.

“I expect probably all of our players to be available this week with maybe the exception of Wilkerson,” Belichick said. “We’ll see what happens, unless somebody walks in here with something today, but I think we should be pretty close with everybody. Hopefully. We’ll see how it goes.”