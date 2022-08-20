How Bill Belichick Explained Patriots’ Play-Caller Process Vs. Panthers

Following Friday’s 20-10 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered yet another notable postgame presser.
Belichick addressed New England’s play-caller process when pressed by reporters to provide some clarity and Belichick responded in a way that only he could offer those of the media.
You can watch the full press conference here, as provided by the Patriots.
Q: You described finding an offensive play-caller as a process. Seemed like Patricia called the plays tonight. Would you say the process is over?
“No, it’s still a process,” Belichick told reporters while cracking a smile.
Belichick added: “He (Matt Patricia)… communication with the quarterback? Yeah. But as far as calling the plays, there’s a whole other process on that.”
Following the preseason opener against the New York Giants, Belichick had an equally as productive exchange with reporters when asked questions on the same topic.
However, unlike last week against the Giants, the Patriots coaching staff was able to utilize quarterback Mac Jones for two quarters of action against the Panthers — begging the question Belichick’s way, yet again.
NESN.com?s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.