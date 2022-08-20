How Bill Belichick Explained Patriots’ Play-Caller Process Vs. Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

Following Friday’s 20-10 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered yet another notable postgame presser.

Belichick addressed New England’s play-caller process when pressed by reporters to provide some clarity and Belichick responded in a way that only he could offer those of the media.

You can watch the full press conference here, as provided by the Patriots.

Q: You described finding an offensive play-caller as a process. Seemed like Patricia called the plays tonight. Would you say the process is over?

“No, it’s still a process,” Belichick told reporters while cracking a smile.

Belichick added: “He (Matt Patricia)… communication with the quarterback? Yeah. But as far as calling the plays, there’s a whole other process on that.”

Following the preseason opener against the New York Giants, Belichick had an equally as productive exchange with reporters when asked questions on the same topic.