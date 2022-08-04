How Bill Belichick, Patriots Feel About Ongoing Receiver Competition

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots wide receiver room is built more on depth than it is on high-end talent, and head coach Bill Belichick struck an optimistic tone when discussing the competition at wideout.

“I think we have good competition at that position and it will be determined by how the players perform,” Belichick said before the team’s most recent training camp session Thursday.

Newcomer DeVante Parker and recent second-round draftee Tyquan Thornton have continued to be mentioned as a pair of receivers who have stood out through the first seven practices. They’re joined on the depth chart by, in no particular order, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon and others.

“We’ll see how it goes here. Again, we’re really getting into a good competition, evaluation-phase here now and into the next couple two, three weeks. We’re kind of past the teaching stages and we’re into more of a production stage here,” Belichick said.

“We’ll see what we can do. It’s looks like all three of our quarterbacks are pretty accurate in the passing game, can get them the ball. Not saying their all the same, but they can all throw the ball and so that’s been good for receivers because they gotten a lot of opportunities from the skill of the quarterbacks,” he added. “It’s been good.”

Parker, who the Patriots traded for this offseason in a deal with the Miami Dolphins, has the potential to take over New England’s No. 1 option on the outside. His size, physicality and ability to go up and get the ball in the air are all aspects that have been mentioned by Patriots teammates.

“We’re out here getting each other better, competing with one another,” Parker said after Thursday’s practice, an improved but not great showing from the offense. “If we see something where another guy messes up, we’re going to correct each other and get each other better.”