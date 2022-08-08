How Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Feels About Reuniting With David Krejci

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron wasn’t the only veteran center who the Bruins signed Monday.

Bergeron, a 2003 second-round draft pick by Boston, soon will embark on his 19th season with the Bruins after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract. And he’ll do so alongside longtime teammate David Krejci, who is set to return to the Black and Gold after spending a year playing in his native Czech Republic.

Krejci was around for all but three of Bergeron’s seasons with the Bruins to date. Given their history together, which includes a Stanley Cup victory in 2011, it should come as no surprise that Boston’s captain is looking forward to sharing the ice with Krejci again.

“Super excited that we could make it work,” Bergeron told reporters Monday. “As we all know, I keep Krech in high regard here. He’s an amazing person, first and foremost, but an amazing player that still has it in him. I think he wants it. He was in the same situation as me as far as family decisions to make and what he really wanted for this coming year. But you know, we had a few conversations. We’re great friends and go way back, so it was nice for him to take that time and make that decision. … Every year, you have to start over again and I think that’s the most exciting part about sports and hockey, is just having that challenge in front of you.”

