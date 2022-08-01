How Christian Vázquez Is Handling Uncertainty As Trade Deadline Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez knows the Red Sox clubhouse might look different in the coming days. That’s the nature of the beast at this point of a Major League Baseball season.

That being said, Boston’s longtime catcher isn’t letting the looming trade deadline distract him from his task at hand.

The 30 clubs across MLB have until Tuesday to make trades, and the Red Sox have been one of the more frequently mentioned teams in trade rumors over the past few weeks. Given where it stands heading into the final two months of the regular season, it’s tough to gauge whether Boston will be a buyer, seller or somewhere in between before Aug. 2.

But the current Red Sox still have a shot at earning a playoff spot, and that’s where Vázquez’s focus lies at present.

“We’re still here,” Vázquez told reporters after Boston’s 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, per The Boston Globe. “We control what we can control. We’re here fighting together. We are family and we’re going to continue until we see what happens in these couple of days. We’re still here with this uniform and I hope we can stay here.”

Vázquez’s sentiments were echoed by J.D. Martinez, who continues to go about his business despite being acutely aware of the outside noise.