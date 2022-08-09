How David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron Played Role In David Krejci Return

NESN Logo Sign In

After playing the previous hockey season in his native Czech Republic, David Krejci only wanted to return to the NHL if it meant playing for the Boston Bruins.

Krejci, who has spent all 15 of his NHL seasons in the Black and Gold, officially granted himself that opportunity Monday as he signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. The development was rooted from extensive conversations with two specific teammates — Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak — during the weeks and months leading up to the official announcement.

“I know we signed, me and Bergeron, signed yesterday but the decision was made a few weeks before that,” Krejci said during a video conference Tuesday, referencing how he spoke with his family after playing for the Czech Republic in the World Championships. “Obviously, Boston was my No. 1 option and pretty much my only option. And I’m glad we got it done.

“But the decision also, I have to give credit to Bergy, him and Pasta,” Krejci said. “We had so many conversations in the last few months about coming back or not, and they’re the reason why I want to go back and play with those guys again.”

Bergeron will be back with the Bruins for the 2022-23 season, as well. The Bruins captain signed a one-year, team-friendly contract, as announced by the team Monday hours before Krejci’s deal was announced.

Krejci had conversations with Pastrnak when the two teamed up for the Czech Republic. The longtime centerman explained how that’s when he realized he really wanted to return to Boston.

“I was lucky enough that I got to play with him on the same line at the World Championship and that was kind of the turning point in my decision,” Krejci said. “Coming back to NHL, just playing with him, kind of seeing what we can still do together. That was pretty cool. So, yeah, it would be nice to play with him. I’m sure I get a chance to play with him this year.