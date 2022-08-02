How DeVante Parker Can Fix Big Problem With Patriots’ Receiving Corps

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots traded for DeVante Parker to add a new dimension to their receiving corps.

So far, so good.

The veteran wideout has been one of the standouts of Patriots training camp thus far, dominating in the red zone early in camp and pulling down highlight-reel receptions on a near-daily basis.

Before Tuesday’s practice, Parker received a positive review from head coach Bill Belichick, who said the former Miami Dolphin is fitting in well.

“DeVante has made some really good plays,” Belichick said. “Some of things we’re asking him to do are different. I don’t know exactly what he did in Miami, but he had some coaches down there — Chad (O’Shea), and George (Godsey) — that had been (in New England) before. But I don’t know how similar that is or isn’t; doesn?t really matter. But yeah, he’s shown up positively through the spring and through training camp.”

Parker said Monday that this Patriots system and the one he ran in Miami are quite similar, in fact, and that those commonalities have made it easy for him to pick up.

Long known as a receiver who doesn’t generate much separation but thrives in high-traffic situations, Parker beat Malcolm Butler for two long, contested completions during Monday’s practice, the Patriots’ first in full pads. Butler later responded with an end-zone pass breakup, and Parker said after that practice that he’s still working on “being more physical in certain situations.”