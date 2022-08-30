How Does Bruce Cassidy Feel About Jake DeBrusk Rescinding Bruins Trade Request?

“The Jake one? Only he can answer that. I thought he had a really good finish to his year,” Cassidy told Bedard. “I think there was different things that went into his trade demand. We just signed Taylor Hall to a long-term contract, who was a left winger. (Brad Marchand) had a long-term contract, so there may have been some issues of how high I can get in the lineup.

“I think the thing that worked out with Jake is he switched to play the right wing and that really helped him get more ice time and play with higher-end players. So that was a good thing for him to be amenable to that switch. But only he can answer that.”

DeBrusk finished the season with 25 goals — the second time he’s done that in his career — including 10 goals in the final 19 games.

Cassidy knows DeBrusk has the potential to be a great player in the NHL and wonders if a new voice such as Jim Montgomery will elevate him to the next level.

“… There comes a time when they earn more rope. And there are times we have to remind them of the process,” Cassidy told Bedard. “He is a good player in the league and he is really, really good because he’s got elite skating and he can finish. It’s kind of, at some point, on the player to push through to get to the next level, like Marchy and (David Pastrnak) in the past. So he may get to that age where now’s the time. Maybe a different voice could be the time. We’ll see.”

It sounds like Montgomery will keep DeBrusk on the top line when the 2022-23 season begins, especially with Marchand sidelined due to double hip surgery.

This will be a big season for DeBrusk for a number of reasons, and it’s probably a safe bet he will go into the new year with a lot of motivation to have his best season yet.