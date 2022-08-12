How Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Has Performed Since Trade To Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

Catcher Christian Vázquez made quite the impact during his time with the Boston Red Sox, and now he’s trying to do the same with the Houston Astros.

But Vázquez, who the Red Sox traded to the Astros prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline earlier this month, is trying to adjust to a new role with his new team.

Since the Astros acquired the veteran backstop, the 31-year-old has shared catching duties with Martín Maldonado, but Maldonado has received a majority of the starts behind the plate over Vázquez. That’s certainly a change for Vázquez, who was Boston’s starting catcher on a regular basis in recent years.

It’s possible that the lack of playing time has taken Vázquez out of his offensive rhythm. Since joining the Astros, he is only 2-for-12 with no RBIs. Vázquez was hitting at a solid clip before being traded, batting .292 with three home runs and seven RBIs in his final 13 games with the Red Sox.

While Vázquez isn’t currently producing at the plate, he can still benefit Houston’s loaded pitching staff with his defensive ability. He also has the intangibles to deliver in the clutch come the postseason for the American League-leading Astros, who own a 72-41 record.

While the Red Sox have gotten somewhat bye without Vázquez, his veteran presence has to be missed on a club that is trying to find its footing since the trade deadline. Even though Vázquez is now in a Astros uniform, he didn’t rule out a reunion with the Red Sox next season.