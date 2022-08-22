How F1 Champion Kimi Räikkönen Fared In NASCAR Cup Series Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

2007 Formula One world champion Kimi Räikkönen made his NASCAR Cup Series debut when he took part in the Go Bowling race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.

Heading into the race, Räikkönen admitted he had “nothing to lose” in entering the race, according to NBC Sports’ Dustin Long. And things were looking good for “The Iceman” on Sunday — after a rain delay — as he was inside the top 10 through Lap 25.

However, his day ended at Lap 45 after a dust-up involving Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon and Loris Hezemans, who made contact with Räikkönen’s No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet before hitting the barrier.

“I had a good line going down,” Räikkönen told reporters after the race, per video from Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “They all kind of pushed on the right hand side, I kept the line, but on the second — when they told me somebody was up in front of the cars who wasn’t there, everybody went left and hit me on the side. And there’s nothing I could have done. The first hit on my car, it spun the wheel… and something went wrong… it’s a part of the game.”

“The Iceman” took 36th out of the 39-car field. The Finnish driver was one of six international drivers, a record for the Cup Series.

“It was good fun,” Räikkönen said of the race, per NBC Sports video. “I have more confidence all the time, had some good battles. It’s a shame. I think the car felt like it had a lot of speed, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

When asked if he’ll make a return to the Cup Series, Räikkönen added: “We’ll see. I don’t know.”