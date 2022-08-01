How Jerod Mayo, Steve Belichick Explained Their New Patriots Titles

FOXBORO, Mass. — Unlike its offensive counterpart, the New England Patriots’ defensive coaching staff remained entirely intact this offseason, returning every assistant from last year’s squad.
That group did undergo one subtle change this offseason, however.
When the Patriots released their updated coaching roster before training camp, Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick both were listed as linebackers coaches. In previous years, Mayo and Belichick coached inside and outside ‘backers, respectively.
What’s changed with these new titles? According to Mayo, not much.
“We pretty much still do the same thing,” the former Patriots linebacker said, laughing. “Maybe I got demoted. I don’t know.”
Belichick, meanwhile, said his role is somewhat different this season but wouldn’t reveal specifics.
“Things change every year, but I know what I’ve got to do,” he said. “I know what my job is. I’m not too concerned about what the title is.”
Mayo and Belichick have essentially shared defensive coordinator duties since the start of the 2019 season, with the latter serving as the primary defensive play-caller. With head coach Bill Belichick now focusing more on offense following the departure of longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels, that duo could take on additional responsibilities this season.
The Patriots have not employed an official DC since 2017.
“It doesn’t affect me,” Mayo said when asked again about his new title. “Look, I just like to coach football. It doesn’t matter who I’m coaching. I just like to develop players and help those guys get to where they want to be. … Behind the scenes, we have everything kind of locked down how we want to do it.”
Mayo interviewed for head-coaching jobs this offseason and turned down opportunities to become a coordinator elsewhere. He and Steve Belichick are looking to revitalize a defense that crumbled down the stretch in 2021 and has since seen significant turnover at linebacker and cornerback.
The Patriots are entering the 2022 season with a much different offensive staff after losing four assistants (including McDaniels) to the Las Vegas Raiders and another (Ivan Fears) to retirement. Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick are spearheading that group, with Patricia describing their coordinator-less setup as a “divide-and-conquer” approach.
It remains unclear who will call New England’s offensive plays this season, though Patricia has handled most of those duties so far in training camp.
NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.