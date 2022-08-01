How Jerod Mayo, Steve Belichick Explained Their New Patriots Titles

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Unlike its offensive counterpart, the New England Patriots’ defensive coaching staff remained entirely intact this offseason, returning every assistant from last year’s squad.

That group did undergo one subtle change this offseason, however.

When the Patriots released their updated coaching roster before training camp, Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick both were listed as linebackers coaches. In previous years, Mayo and Belichick coached inside and outside ‘backers, respectively.

What’s changed with these new titles? According to Mayo, not much.

“We pretty much still do the same thing,” the former Patriots linebacker said, laughing. “Maybe I got demoted. I don’t know.”

Belichick, meanwhile, said his role is somewhat different this season but wouldn’t reveal specifics.

“Things change every year, but I know what I’ve got to do,” he said. “I know what my job is. I’m not too concerned about what the title is.”