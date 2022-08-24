How Josh McDaniels Feels About Patriots’ Plan To Replace Him

NESN Logo Sign In

HENDERSON, Nev. — Josh McDaniels’ message to those questioning the Patriots’ offensive succession plan: trust in Bill Belichick.

McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator for the last 10 seasons and 13 of the last 16, left this offseason to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots have replaced him with a still-nebulous combination of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Belichick, who declined to name an official coordinator on either side of the ball for 2022.

Patricia’s and Judge’s backgrounds are defense and special teams, respectively, and neither had offensive play-calling experience before this preseason. Patricia looks like the favorite to call plays this season, though Belichick has yet to confirm that.

With the Patriots in Vegas this week for joint practices with the Raiders, McDaniels was asked Wednesday for his opinion on his former team’s new setup. He expressed confidence in Belichick, noting he had minimal offensive coaching experience when he began calling New England’s plays in 2005.

“I really don’t know exactly what everybody’s doing over there,” McDaniels said before Wednesday’s practice. “I just know that they’ve got a lot of really good coaches. I was in a position once where I was on the defensive side of the ball for a couple years, then I moved over and coached quarterbacks for one year, then all of a sudden, the next thing I’m doing is being ready to call the offense after being on the offensive side for one year. And I remember nobody believing that that was really the case, you know?

“Look, I think at the end of the day, Bill has a plan for whatever he wants to do, and that plan, sometimes he has foresight that some of the rest of us don’t have. I didn’t have it when he pushed me ahead and helped me do that.”

The Patriots needed to restock their offensive staff after McDaniels took three assistants (Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo and Bo Hardegree) with him to Vegas and longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears retired. Patricia is coaching the offensive line for the first time since 2005 when he was an assistant under Dante Scarnecchia. Judge is coaching Mac Jones and New England’s other quarterbacks for the first time in his career.