How Kevin Harvick’s Michigan Win Shook Up NASCAR Standings

Kevin Harvick earned a big win at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, but his victory was a loss for drivers on the bubble of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Harvick’s win made him the 15th winner of the season and brings him closer to a playoff spot. Bubba Wallace, who had the pole at the FireKeepers Casino 400, finished second. The loss was a heartbreaking one for the 23XI Racing driver who had his best chance to win a race this season.

Ryan Blaney made a late pass on Martin Truex Jr. to take fifth place, and it earned him the 16th spot on the playoff standings. Truex Jr., who fell short at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, has three races left to earn a win and gain back ground.

“We’ll just see,” Truex said after Sunday’s race, per video from NBC Sports’ Dustin Long. “We’re gonna fight hard like we always do. We got a great team. We’ve had a decent year. The only thing missing is that win. That’s obviously what matters now. We gotta find a way to get it done.”

Harvick himself had been on the bubble of the playoffs, but the win helped put some distance in the standings.

Here are the updated NASCAR standings following Sunday?s race in Michigan:

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ross Chastain

3. William Byron

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Joey Logano

6. Tyler Reddick

7. Kyle Larson

8. Chase Briscoe

9. Christopher Bell

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Kurt Busch

12. Kyle Busch

13. Alex Bowman

14. Austin Cindric

15. Kevin Harvick

16. Ryan Blaney

——————

17. Martin Truex Jr.

18. Erik Jones

19. Aric Almirola

20. Bubba Wallace