How Much Blame Should Mac Jones Get For Struggles Of Patriots Offense?

NESN Logo Sign In

Over the last two weeks, the tone and narrative surrounding Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has totally changed.

During New England’s first training camp practice, Jones picked up where he left off during spring practices, carving up the Patriots’ secondary and boisterously celebrating with his teammates after big plays. The offense, with DeVante Parker looking like a legitimate top wideout, was all smiles, and much of the talk centered around Jones’ emerging leadership and improved physique.

Nothing has changed on those last two points. Jones still looks leaner than he was last season and has the full support and admiration of his Patriots teammates. However, in the nine practices since New England’s camp opener, the offense has been categorically awful, with Jones himself contributing to the struggles.

But how much blame does the sophomore quarterback deserve for the ongoing failures of a revamped system that might be on the verge of being thrown out?

Well, it’s complicated.

Jones absolutely deserves some blame, especially for what transpired Monday. In many ways, the 10th practice saw the most distressing performance yet from the Patriots offense, with Jones also submitting his ugliest session. The 23-year-old was inaccurate, threw a bad interception, took “sacks” when he didn’t need to and was visibly frustrated on multiple occasions. He also struggled to get on the same page with his receivers.

And these are ongoing trends. One stretch of camp saw Jones throw interceptions in three straight practices. Miscommunication has been prevalent. Jones increasingly has worn his frustrations on his sleeve, not hiding his dejection when the offense is spinning its wheels. Perhaps most alarming has been Jones’ penchant for getting sped up and rattled by a pass rush that, while consistently in his face, isn’t even allowed to hit him in these practices. Too often Jones has bailed on a play and not seen receivers who actually are open.