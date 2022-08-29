How Bill Belichick Handled Latest Questions About Retirement Timeline

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s the question all New England Patriots fans want to be answered: When will Bill Belichick retire?

Well, we still don’t know, and probably won’t know until the day Belichick feels like announcing it. The 70-year-old certainly doesn’t seem like someone who’d be interested in retirement tours and the pomp and circumstance that come with them.

Nevertheless, Belichick was asked to reveal his retirement timeline Monday morning during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” program. His answer wasn’t remotely surprising.

“Yeah, I’m just worried about Miami,” he said multiple times.

“I don’t have any answers,” Belichick said when pressed further. “So, there’s nothing I can say. I don’t have any like, one-year plan, five-year plan, 10-year plan. I don’t know.”

When asked whether he still “enjoys” coaching, Belichick added: “I do. I enjoy all aspects of the year. Whether it’s the team-building, game-planning, gameday, practice, offseason studies and trying to improve. Each part of it’s challenging, free agency. It’s all interesting, it’s all challenging. I’ve great people to work with. Great support from ownership, our personnel staff, coaching staff, our training staff. … I’ve got a lot of confidence in everybody I’m working with.”

So, what still motivates Belichick, a future Hall-of-Famer who has nothing left to prove in the NFL?