How Patriots’ Offense Showed Improvement In Final Joint Practice

Two plays later, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a short touchdown on a return route, though that was wiped out by a hold on guard Mike Onwenu. Early in the next period, he connected with tight end Jonnu Smith for 15 yards. He found success targeting Ty Montgomery, completing each of his four passes to the running back/receiver hybrid.

A subsequent red-zone period featured another contested score by Meyers and a short touchdown to Montgomery, who got open with a speed out on third-and-goal.

Then, as it did Tuesday, the Patriots’ top offense closed out practice with a successfully run two-minute drill. Jones moved his unit downfield with a dumpoff into the flat to Rhamondre Stevenson, a strike down the seam to Henry and — after Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby overwhelmed backup right tackle Justin Herron to force a throwaway — a completion over the middle to Meyers.

An incomplete fade into the end zone to Bourne left the Patriots with four seconds remaining on the metaphorical game clock, time for one final play. This time, Herron kept Crosby from harassing Jones, and the second-year QB lofted a pass over a leaping linebacker and into the hands of a crossing Henry, who spiked the ball with ferocity while his offensive teammates celebrated.

“(On Tuesday), we had some different looks, different things we had to adjust to,” Henry explained. “We kind of knew what we were stepping into a little bit more (Wednesday). We had some things early on, and we kind of got going as the practice went. Once we started stringing things together, it felt better. And when you’re consistent and continuing to string plays together, it’s kind of like a snowball effect. It’s just going to continue to build.”

Can the Patriots can build a consistently effective offense in time for their Sept. 11 season opener? That remains to be seen. It’s important to note some of their most promising practices of late have featured almost no running plays, and their struggles in that area have persisted throughout the summer.

On Wednesday, the Patriots’ first-team offense called just four designed runs, including a jet sweep to Smith. In their first Raiders practice, they ran the ball seven times and were stopped for minimal gains on six of them. Lead back Damien Harris also exited Wednesday’s practice and did not return, adding another layer of uncertainty there.

Henry did say he’s seen the Patriots’ run-blocking communication — a major issue earlier in camp — improve “a lot” of late.