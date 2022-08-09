How Patriots Reacted To Fight, Ejections At Training Camp Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Devin McCourty wasn’t thrilled to see one of his fellow Patriots captains brawling on the practice field Tuesday.

New England starting center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were ejected from the team’s latest training camp practice after starting a fight during 11-on-11 drills.

Barmore immediately exited toward the locker room while Andrews lingered on the field, observing the rest of the drills from afar before returning to lead the Patriots’ post-practice offensive huddle.

Asked after practice about the scrap, McCourty said it wasn’t what he wanted to see two days before his team’s preseason opener, set for Thursday night against the New York Giants.

“It’s a little late for all of that,” McCourty said. “… Obviously, that’s a part of football. Those things happen. It’s not, like, the end of the world. But I’m not one of those guys that’s like, ‘Man, it’s great to see fighting at (practice).’

“That’s won’t help us win any football games. That’s not going to do anything for us. It happens. It won’t be a big deal here. It never is. But I’m excited about how now we’re moving forward and we get an opportunity to be the New England Patriots.”

It wasn’t clear from the media area what sparked the fight between Andrews and Barmore, but most of their offensive and defensive teammates quickly joined the scrum, including Mac Jones.