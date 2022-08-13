How Patriots Rookies Performed Vs. Giants In First Preseason Game

The Patriots also got Thornton involved as a point-of-attack blocker on several running plays, using him the way they’ve used Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers in the past. Thornton will be the skinniest player on the field in every game he plays this season, so he can’t be expected to truck defenders, but he held his own in that area.

Thornton played 22 offensive snaps, with roster hopefuls Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey seeing the lion’s share of receiver reps

CB Marcus Jones (third round)

Notably, Jones did not play in this game, sitting out along with most of New England’s starters and regular contributors. That could mean he was dealing with an injury, though he was a full participant in both practices during the week. If Jones was healthy and not playing, that would suggest the Patriots already view him as a starter-level player.

With New England shifting veteran Jonathan Jones to an outside alignment in recent practices, Marcus Jones has been the team’s top option in the slot, seeing substantial work with the first-team defense.

CB Jack Jones (fourth round)

The Patriots’ other Jones checked in on the fourth defensive series and played most of the remainder of the game. The feisty Arizona State product was targeted three times in coverage, per Pro Football Focus, and allowed one 6-yard reception, which came when Jones tried to undercut an out-breaking route but couldn’t get a hand on the ball.

Jones registered a pass breakup on his second target, showing the type of aggressiveness he’s displayed in practice, and nearly intercepted the third, which was poorly thrown by third-string Giants quarterback Davis Webb. As a run defender, Jones took a poor angle on one Giants sweep, resulting in a 19-yard gain on what proved to be the game-winning drive.

The odds of Jones earning a Week 1 starting post — a possibility after spring practice — appear slim at this point, but he’s clearly talented and could graduate into a larger role as the season progresses.