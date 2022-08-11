How Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Fared In Double-A Rehab Assignment

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández took another progressive step toward his return to the big-league club.

Hernández, who last played for the Red Sox on July 7 against the Los Angeles Angels, made his latest rehab assignment in Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs, batting second and taking centerfield on Wednesday. As tweeted by the Sea Dogs, Hernández finished his five-inning start in Portland, going 1-for-2 with a single to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kiké Hernández went 1-for-2 with a single in 5 innings in his MLB rehab outing with the Sea Dogs on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/OLDWUrF3wQ — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 10, 2022

Unfortunately, for the Red Sox and Hernández, year two in Boston hasn’t gone as planned. Unlike Hernández’s debut season with the Red Sox in which he played 134 games, hit 20 home runs, and batted .408 in the postseason, 2022 has been anything but similar. The 30-year-old has played 51 games this season, hitting .209 with four homers and 45 total hits in 215 at-bats.

As reported by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, before Wednesday’s Red Sox-Braves game, Hernández will follow with another rehab appearance on Friday, according to manager Alex Cora.