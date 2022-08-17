How Red Sox’s Matt Strahm Performed In Triple-A Rehab Assignment

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Strahm took his latest step in returning with the big league club on Tuesday, taking the mound with the Triple-A Worcester WooSox during their 4-1 loss against the Rochester Red Wings.

The 30-year-old southpaw tossed a hitless inning of relief in the sixth while striking out one batter — throwing nine of his 14 pitches for strikes.

According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Strahm could return to the Red Sox this week during their six-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles.

LHP Matt Strahm is in to begin the 6th. — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 17, 2022

The seven-year veteran last pitched for the Red Sox on July 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays. There he suffered the initial wrist injury after being struck with a comebacker during his relief appearance. The following day, Strahm was officially placed on the injured list.

In 33 appearances this season, Strahm has gone 3-3 with a 3.58 ERA — striking out 32 batters while also recording three saves for the Red Sox.