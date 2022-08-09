How Red Sox’s Michael Wacha Fared In (Possibly Final) Rehab Start

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears that Michael Wacha is ready to make his return to the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old completed another rehab outing on Tuesday, pitching 4 1/3 innings of two-run baseball for Double-A Portland. Wacha threw 51-of-79 pitches for strikes, striking out five, walking two and allowing four hits.

Michael Wacha retired the side in order in the first inning with two strikeouts. 15 pitches/ 12 strikes pic.twitter.com/Oii7I6Fvxe — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 9, 2022

Wacha and the Red Sox avoided a potential disaster when the righty took a line-drive off his foot in the first inning. Thankfully for everyone involved, he stayed in the game.

Wacha’s latest rehab outing comes after a superb performance at the Triple-A level last Thursday, where he combined with minor leaguers A.J. Politi and Chase Shugart to no-hit the Durham Bulls. He struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 hitless innings in that effort.

Following the start at Triple-A, Wacha said he believed he was ready to make a return to the big leagues. Wacha was placed on the injured list on July 8 due to right shoulder inflammation. Since that placement, the Red Sox have seen nine different pitchers make a start, with only three of those players earning a win.