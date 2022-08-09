How Red Sox’s Michael Wacha Fared In (Possibly Final) Rehab Start

Wacha completed 4 1/3 innings on Tuesday

by

It appears that Michael Wacha is ready to make his return to the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old completed another rehab outing on Tuesday, pitching 4 1/3 innings of two-run baseball for Double-A Portland. Wacha threw 51-of-79 pitches for strikes, striking out five, walking two and allowing four hits.

Wacha and the Red Sox avoided a potential disaster when the righty took a line-drive off his foot in the first inning. Thankfully for everyone involved, he stayed in the game.

Wacha’s latest rehab outing comes after a superb performance at the Triple-A level last Thursday, where he combined with minor leaguers A.J. Politi and Chase Shugart to no-hit the Durham Bulls. He struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 hitless innings in that effort.

Following the start at Triple-A, Wacha said he believed he was ready to make a return to the big leagues. Wacha was placed on the injured list on July 8 due to right shoulder inflammation. Since that placement, the Red Sox have seen nine different pitchers make a start, with only three of those players earning a win.

More Red Sox:

Christian Arroyo Stays Hot With Two-Run Homer To Put Red Sox Ahead
NESN 360 cta
CT Sun forward Jonquel Jones
Previous Article

CT Sun Notebook: Sun Display Perseverance Amid Difficult Week
Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo
Next Article

Christian Arroyo Stays Hot With Two-Run Homer To Put Red Sox Ahead

Picked For You

Related