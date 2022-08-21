How Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Feels About Playing In Little League Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday night won’t be an ordinary baseball game for the Red Sox and the Orioles.

Boston and Baltimore are slated to meet in the 2022 Major League Baseball Little League Classic. The sixth annual event will take place in Williamsport, Penn., where the Little League World Series has been held every year since 1947.

As someone who isn’t terribly far removed from his youth baseball days, Rafael Devers knows the kind of impact the Red Sox and the Orioles can make Sunday.

“I know the kids are going to be excited to get to meet big leaguers,” Devers recently told reporters, per MLB.com. “I know when I was a kid, I would have loved to be able to meet a big leaguer and to be able to share time with them, and I think that’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Sunday also will serve as a great opportunity for the Red Sox to gain some ground in the American League Wild Card standings. Boston currently is 2 1/2 games back of Baltimore in the race for the final spot.