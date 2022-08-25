How Red Sox’s Trevor Story Fared In First Rehab Appearance Since Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story hadn’t played in an organized baseball game in 44 days, until Wednesday.

Story, working his way back from a hand injury that has shelved him for more than a month, made his first rehab appearance since landing on the injured list on July 16. All things considered, it went well.

The 29-year-old made two plate appearances for the Portland Sea Dogs in their home game against the Hartford Yard Goats but didn’t register an at-bat. Story drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and drew a walk in his two scheduled plate appearances. He also scored a run.

Story’s absence from the Red Sox has caused the infield to look like a revolving door at times, with Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernández, and Jeter Downs all receiving spot starts at the position since his placement on the IL. While Arroyo has swung a hot bat over the month of August and Hernández can be counted on to provide solid defense from just about anywhere, Story’s consistency in both categories has been sorely missed.

In 81 games for the Red Sox this season, the 2022 free agent signing has hit .221 with 15 home runs, 17 doubles, and 58 RBIs, pitching in with 10 stolen bases and Gold Glove-caliber defense.