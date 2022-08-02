How Should Patriots Fans Feel After NFL Confirms Tom Brady Tampering?

NESN Logo Sign In

Before officially filing for divorce, Tom Brady was flirting with an NFL franchise that was not his own. Some might go as far as to label what Brady did as cheating — the more verbal kind than physical — on the New England Patriots.

Whatever one wants to call it, though, the reality is Brady was conversating with who he likely deemed to be a potential future partner. That partner just happened to be lounging in South Beach.

The NFL on Tuesday revealed how the Patriots quarterback of more than two decades had “impermissible communications” with the Miami Dolphins throughout the 2019 season. Brady himself — it’s important to note it was not his agent Don Yee — was chatting with Bruce Beal, the Dolphins vice president, during his final campaign at One Patriot Place. Beal then relayed those conversations to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

“Those communications began as early as August 2019 and continued through the 2019 season and post-season,” the NFL wrote in a statement, referring to the conversations as “numerous and detailed.”

Brady will not be punished for the tampering while Ross and the Dolphins received a harsh discipline.

Brady then went on to play the 2019 season for the Patriots with the fanbase showering their beloved signal-caller in praise. Brady, “the most miserable 8-0 quarterback,” as he referred to himself during the season, concluded his run in New England when the Patriots lost at home to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game. It followed a downward spiral to conclude the season, New England losing three of its final five games.

Well, how should Patriots fans feel about the Brady-Dolphins tampering?