How One Infamous Patriots Loss Helped Launch James White’s Career

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans don’t have fond memories of Sept. 29, 2014.

That was the night of one of the worst regular-season losses in franchise history, a 41-14 spanking against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.”

To most New England supporters, the lone bright spot from that game was the play of then-backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who led a late touchdown drive after taking over for a benched Tom Brady (and indirectly spawned the phrase “On to Cincinnati”).

But for one longtime Patriots captain, that humbling evening at Arrowhead Stadium also clued him in to the talents of a different teammate — one who’d eventually blossom into one of the most important players of the Bill Belichick era.

That player was James White.

After White announced his retirement Thursday, special teams ace Matthew Slater was asked when he first knew the reliable pass-catching back would become a valuable player for the Patriots.

“Funny enough, for me it was actually the blowout loss to Kansas City in 2014,” Slater said, speaking after the Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. “It was one of the few games he was active for that year. I think he showed a great deal of poise and promise in a very bad situation.”