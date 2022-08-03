How Tommy Pham Thinks Eric Hosmer Will Fit In With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

When newly acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer walks into the Boston Red Sox clubhouse for the first time, it will mostly be a sea of unfamiliar faces.

But the four-time Gold Glove winner has a former teammate currently on the Red Sox who is in a similar situation.

Hosmer and Tommy Pham, who the Red Sox also traded for on Monday, played together for two seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2020-21. Hosmer seemed to leave quite the impression on the 34-year-old outfielder, as Pham gave the former All-Star a ringing endorsement.

“The group is going to love him,” Pham told reporters after making his Red Sox debut in a 2-1 win Tuesday, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Everything he brings, his whole aura, his personality, his leadership, he’s going to fit right in. He’s going to fit perfect.”

While Pham has already played in two games for the Red Sox, Hosmer is expected to join the club Thursday when they begin a four-game series in Kansas City against the Royals.

With his strong locker room presence and steady glove at first base, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom believes Hosmer can provide stability for Boston at a corner infield position that has really been in disarray for two seasons now.

Hosmer doesn’t wield a big bat anymore like he did in his prime, when was collecting over 20 home runs per season. In 90 games with the Padres this year, he batted .272 with eight homers and 40 RBIs.