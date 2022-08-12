How Tyquan Thornton Feels About Wearing Julian Edelman’s Old Patriots Number

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton on Thursday finally ditched the No. 51 jersey he’s been wearing during training camp, but the rookie didn’t just switch to any old number.

No, Thornton landed No. 11, a number last worn in New England by Patriots legend Julian Edelman. The digits definitely look better on the tall, lean Thornton than the previous ones did, but they also carry a special place in the hearts of many Patriots fans.

The young wideout knows that, though, and is embracing it.

“Julian, he was a great receiver,” Thornton said after Thursday night’s preseason loss to the New York Giants. “I’m kind of proud to wear that number after him.”

On moving on from No. 51, Thornton added: “I feel a little bit better in 11. I feel like it fits me more.”

Thornton, who’s been ascending since the start of training camp, hauled in two catches on two targets for nine yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut. He didn’t play a ton, but he showcased the speed and route-running that have made him stand out on the practice field.

In fact, the Baylor product’s recent practice performance reportedly could convince the Patriots to trade away one of their established veteran receivers.