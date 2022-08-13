How Reported Zach Wilson Injury Timeline Could Impact Patriots In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Until further notice, the New England Patriots are a middle-of-the-pack AFC team. Such is life in a post-Tom Brady world.

And so, the trials (sometimes literally) and tribulations of scheduled opposing quarterbacks matter more now than they ever did the previous 20 years. The Patriots no longer create automatic victories; they must be gifted them. Easy wins — relatively speaking, obviously — could be of the utmost importance in 2022, when New England will have one of the tougher schedules in the NFL.

It’s why the Deshaun Watson suspension is so noteworthy. It sure sounds like the polarizing superstar will miss at least eight games — which is good news for the Patriots, who visit the Browns in Week 6. Moreover, prolonged struggles from the Browns, another middling team, only would help New England’s playoff chances.

That brings us to New York Jets sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson, who suffered a non-contact knee injury in Friday’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh indicated Wilson avoided a dreaded ACL tear. However, additional reporting paints a still-concerning picture for the 2021 second-overall pick, who might’ve suffered a PCL injury to his right knee. Wilson missed extended time last season with a right PCL sprain.

A source added this is the same knee Zach Wilson injured last October when he sprained his PCL, which sidelined him for a few weeks.

A re-injured PCL is their concern. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 13, 2022

As of Saturday morning, New York hadn’t provided MRI details or an injury timeline for Wilson. But Connor Hughes of SNY reported that Wilson could miss anywhere from two to six weeks.