Ian Rapoport Sheds Light On Free-Agent Market For Odell Beckham Jr.

We’re just about a month away from the first NFL regular-season game of the 2022 campaign, and Odell Beckham Jr.’s services still are up for grabs.

Beckham has been an unrestricted free agent since the turn of the new league year back in March. The veteran wide receiver is in an interesting spot, as he’s still capable of being a highly impactful player but is coming off a torn ACL sustained in Super Bowl LVI.

As such, we might not see Beckham latch on with a team until we’re weeks into the upcoming season. As far as where the three-time Pro Bowl selection could end up, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport suggested two teams during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp.”

“He’s continued to receive interest from several teams, contending teams,” Rapoport said. “The Bucs had some interest before they ended up signing Julio Jones. I would imagine teams that were interested previously — the Green Bay Packers still need a receiver, I would expect them to be interested. And, of course, the Los Angeles Rams, his old team who have the head coach, Sean McVay, whose wedding he crashed, still have maintained interest.”

The Rams probably make the most sense for Beckham, who was a big contributor to Los Angeles’ championship run. McVay and company already know how to properly utilize OBJ, whose comeback surely would be made easier within comfortable and familiar surroundings.