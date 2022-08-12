If NFL Sticks To This Call From Patriots-Giants, It’s Going To Be Long Season

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re not even through the second week of August yet, but the NFL offered up some red meat for us fans who need something to complain about like we need oxygen to breathe.

With all due respect to the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL preseason exhibition season got underway in earnest Thursday night in Foxboro where the Patriots hosted the Giants.

It was an entirely unremarkable game as are all football games that don’t count in the standings. That’s admittedly unfair to those players crashing into each other for the slight chance to make the back end of a gameday roster, but the only non-psychopaths who watched the entire game got paid to do so.

That’s not to say there aren’t takeaways. And from a pure football standpoint, one play from the first quarter really stood out in particular.

It was a taunting call on Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson. The second-year cornerback out of UCF made a nice play in the corner of his own end zone to break up a Brian Hoyer pass intended for New England receiver Kristian Wilkerson. Robinson made the universal sign for “incomplete pass” and did so fairly close to Wilkerson, but it wasn’t like he did an Allen Iverson step-over or something like that.

Regardless, the flag quickly came out, and Robinson was on the wrong end of a taunting call.

“You’re gonna call taunting for throwing both hands up?” Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak, the definition of homer, said on the local TV telecast.