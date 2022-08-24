Is Bryce Harper Nearing Return? Phillies Star Homers In Rehab At-Bat

NESN Logo Sign In

The Phillies are hoping to hold onto a National League Wild Card spot, and Philadelphia may be getting their reigning NL MVP back.

Bryce Harper suffered a left broken thumb after being hit by San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell on a 97 mph fast ball on June 25. The Phillies put the seven-time All-Star on the injured list and has been out since then.

Harper made his return Tuesday in Single-A action for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and it didn’t take long for the 29-year-old to look like his old self. On a 2-2 count, Harper blasted a hanging slider from Gwinnett Stripers pitcher Jared Shuster.

You can watch the dinger below:

The fans at Coca-Cola Park were delighted to see Harper go yard in the bottom of the first inning, and the homer appeared to even surprise Harper as the two-time MVP was seen laughing while running the bases.

The Gwinnnett even had fun with the moment on Twitter.