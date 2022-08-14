Isiah Kiner-Falefa Made Trade To Retrieve First Yankees Home Run Ball

Kiner-Falefa was the star of Saturday night's game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa picked a great time to launch his first home run with the Yankees.

New York’s starting shortstop blasted a two-run, game-tying home run in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s Yankees-Red Sox game at Fenway Park. It marked the first-round tripper since Oct. 1 of last year for Kiner-Falefa, who also brought across the go-ahead, game-winning run Saturday with a perfectly placed bunt.

The 27-year-old understandably wanted to get hold of the home run ball, as it’s a great memento for a player who grew up rooting for the Bronx Bombers. And as Kiner-Falefa revealed after the Yankees’ 3-2 win, all it took was a simple one-for-one trade to garner possession of the memorable baseball.

“They gave it to me. The kids asked for a (Aaron) Judge ball. So I got that done,” Kiner-Falefa told reporters, per Boston.com. “Who wouldn’t want a Judge ball, though? So I gave it to them. It’s pretty cool. My first home run in pinstripes.”

Kiner-Falefa’s clutch performance helped the Yankees avenge Friday’s walk-off loss to the Red Sox. The American League East leaders now will try to win the series Sunday when the longtime rivals meet for a primetime matchup.

First pitch for the finale is set for 7 p.m. ET.

