Jackie Bradley Jr. Comments On Joining Blue Jays After Red Sox Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. is officially a member of the Blue Jays.

The now former Red Sox outfielder parted ways with Boston on Aug. 4, and it didn’t take long for the 32-year-old to find another team as Toronto signed Bradley on Tuesday.

The 10-year veteran traveled to Baltimore to join the Blue Jays as they take on the Orioles, and he gave his first comments with his new team.

“Had some days to hang out with the family and talk things through with them,” Bradley told reporters, per video from MLB.com’s Joe Trezza. “It all kind of happened quickly, transpired over the past two-ish, three days, and things went quickly after that. I’m excited to be here. It’s a great team, a contending team with a lot of great history.”

Bradley hasn’t been a big contributor with his bat as he is hitting .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs through 91 games. However, the Blue Jays, who lead the big leagues in team batting average, aren?t in major need for offensive help. Toronto also ranks top five in baseball in hits, runs scored, OBP, OPS and slugging percentage. Bradley is still hoping to be a contributor on the offensive end for the Blue Jays.

“Every year is a challenging year and you go through a lot of different things,” Bradley said, as transcribed by SportsNet’s Hazel Mae. “Obviously, I haven’t had the offensive year that I’ve wanted, but like I said, it’s a fresh start and I’m glad and thankful for my opportunity.”

Bradley will make his return to Fenway Park on Aug. 23 when the Red Sox and the Blue Jays begin a three-game series.