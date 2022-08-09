Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly Joining Red Sox Rival After Boston Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. parted ways with the Red Sox last week, but it appears the veteran outfielder is sticking around in the American League East.

Bradley, who the Milwaukee Brewers traded back to Boston last December, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox a few days after the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 10th-year pro didn’t have to wait around very long for a new gig, as he is set to join the Toronto Blue Jays on a major league deal, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old Bradley hasn’t offered much at the plate this season, as he’s hitting .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs through 91 games. But the Blue Jays, who lead the big leagues in team batting average, aren’t in any need of offensive help. Toronto also ranks top five in baseball in hits, runs scored, OBP, OPS and slugging percentage.

Bradley figures to provide the Jays with outfield depth and improve their defense with his sure-handed glove. JBJ also heads to Toronto with a good amount of postseason experience, which could be a major asset for a team with several younger, inexperienced players.

The 2018 World Series champion, who is fully vaccinated, won’t have to wait very long to cross paths with his now-former Red Sox teammates. Boston and Toronto are scheduled to meet for a three-game series at Fenway Park starting Aug. 23. The divisional rivals also will meet for both sides’ penultimate regular-season set.